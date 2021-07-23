TheStreet Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $246.79 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.