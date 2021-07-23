Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barratt Developments plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

