Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

OKE stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

