Truist Securiti Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

