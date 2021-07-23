Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KDMN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.