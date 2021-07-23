Raymond James Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.