Canaccord Genuity Trims Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Target Price to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

GSC stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.73. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

