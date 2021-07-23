Brokers Set Expectations for Orca Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orca Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Orca Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

ORG stock opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$138.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Orca Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

In related news, Director Derek Christopher White sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$161,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,026.30.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.