(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

