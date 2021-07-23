National Bankshares Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

