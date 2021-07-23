Critical Review: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Columbia Banking System pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 30.91% 8.32% 1.16% Southside Bancshares 41.21% 13.32% 1.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Southside Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 3.90 $154.24 million $2.17 15.59 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.13 $82.15 million $2.49 14.33

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 0 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.94%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Columbia Banking System on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

