Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$156.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.22.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$138.17 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$69.17 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

