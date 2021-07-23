CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head to Head Analysis

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Tucows has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.75 $5.78 million N/A N/A CompuMed $5.27 million 1.55 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tucows and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tucows presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.95%. Given Tucows’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

Tucows beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

