FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $725.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

