Reviewing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlassian and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 12 0 2.71 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $269.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 22.04 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,070.23 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats iEntertainment Network on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

