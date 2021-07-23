UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.