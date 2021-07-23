UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.
UFPI opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.
In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
