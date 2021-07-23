T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

