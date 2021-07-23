SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $123.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,688. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.