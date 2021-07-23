Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States."

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

