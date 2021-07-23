State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $105.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of STT opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

