GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.73.
GoDaddy stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
