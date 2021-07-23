GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

