Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock worth $9,855,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

