FY2021 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Piper Sandler

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

FNB stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

