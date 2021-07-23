Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.47.

WPM opened at C$55.22 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

