Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Reading International shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 9,452 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,680. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

