FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

