DCP Midstream, LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

