Citigroup Trims The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $90.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.06.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

