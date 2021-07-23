Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

PWR stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

