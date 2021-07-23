Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.