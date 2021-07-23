Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of CFLT opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

