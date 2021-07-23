Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

RIO opened at GBX 5,846 ($76.38) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £94.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,026.66.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

