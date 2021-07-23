Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) to Hold

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GOEV opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

