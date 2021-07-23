Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $348,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

