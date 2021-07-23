Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE TMHC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

