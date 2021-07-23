Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
NYSE TMHC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
