Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Lowered by Analyst

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

