Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.