Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.76. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

