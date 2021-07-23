Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

