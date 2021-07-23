Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$51.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.