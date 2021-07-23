FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 14,030,825 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.