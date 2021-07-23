$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.