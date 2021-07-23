$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

