Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 2,730

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

ULE has been the topic of several other research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,369.38 ($30.96).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

