PayPoint (LON:PAY) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PAY opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £401.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

