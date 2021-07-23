Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,370 ($30.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 66.20. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,549.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

