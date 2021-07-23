Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The company has a market capitalization of £675.98 million and a PE ratio of 29.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

