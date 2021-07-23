Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$3.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$296.26 million and a P/E ratio of -332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.15.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.