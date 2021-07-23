American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

