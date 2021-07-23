Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 469 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.