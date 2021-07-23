Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,824 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,800% compared to the typical volume of 517 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,918,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

